Shakib Al Hasan's first international match after ban sees him with bowling figures of 7.2-2-8-4

Shakib Al Hasan made a grand comeback to international cricket after being banned for one year for failing to report corrupt approaches. When his ban ended in October 2020, Bangladesh still had not played any international cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic. In their first game on January 20, 2021, Bangladesh took on the West Indies in tough conditions in Mirpur. However, it was one man who stole the show in Mirpur on his comeback. In a sensational spell of bowling, Shakib Al Hasan ended with figures of 4/8 from 7.2 overs of classic left-arm spin bowling to bowl West Indies out for 122 in the first ODI.

Shakib Al Hasan was all class as he dismantled the West Indies side that included six debutants. Shakib Al Hasan struck in his second over itself as Andre McCarthy missed the slog to be bowled. The left-arm all-rounder was in fine form and he choked the runs totally for the West Indies. In his fourth over, Shakib Al Hasan got the big wicket of West Indies skipper Jason Mohammad as Mushfiqur Rahim effected a smart stumping. When Nkrumah Bonner was trapped LBW by Shakib Al Hasan, he had figures of 6-2-5-3. Rovman Powell and Kyle Mayers stitched a 58-run stand but Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan took three wickets and Shakib finished off the innings as West Indies ended with seven single-digit scores.

Shakib Al Hasan the star

Shakib Al Hasan posted a photo of him kissing his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir's baby bump. Shakib Al Hasan captioned the photo by saying, "New year, new beginning, new addition. Happy new year to everyone." Shakib Al Hasan and Umme Ahmed Shishir are currently residing in Wisconsin, United States of America ever since March 2020 when international cricket was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shakib Al Hasan has two daughters. His first child, Alaina Hasan Abri, was born in 2015. A couple of years later, Shakib Al Hasan became a proud father again this time to Errum Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan has been married to Umme Ahmed Shishir for eight years, with the Bangladesh star having met her in England when he was on County duty with Worcestershire. Shakib Al Hasan has endured a terrible 2020, having not played international cricket for close to 15 months due to the ban imposed on him by the ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches and also because international cricket was stalled for Bangladesh due to the coronavirus pandemic.