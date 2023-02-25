Shahid Afridi makes shocking claim about Shoaib Akhtar, reveals why ex-Pakistan pacer is unable to even walk

File photo

In a shocking revelation, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has claimed that ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to take a lot of injections during his playing days and this is the reason why he is unable to even walk now.

Afridi’s shocking claim is seen as a response to Shoaib Akhtar’s recent comments over Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi. It may be recalled that Shoaib had said that Shaheen Afridi should have bowled against England despite in pain as Pakistan needed him during the 2022 T20 World Cup final. Shaheen had decided to walk off the field after he suffered knee injury during the match.

Shoaib had recently said in an interview to a Pakistani channel, “I would come to play. I would fall, fracture my knee, and have blood flowing down my face, but I would get up, take an injection, and resume bowling… Many would say that you’d break your knee. You will die. I would have stated that it is better to die but the World Cup is more significant. My knee would have been broken. I could fix it later but the moment would never come again.”

“Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections back then that he can’t even walk now. That is his class,” Shahid told Samaa TV, adding, “Shoaib Akhtar is Shoaib Akhtar, and he can do it. But it is very difficult. Not everyone is Shoaib Akhtar. It’s difficult to play with an injury if you take injections and painkillers because, by doing so, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let’s leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!”