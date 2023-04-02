Search icon
Salim Durani, former India cricketer, dies at 88

The death of Salim Durrani, who was referred as debonair Indian cricketer of his time, was confirmed by sources close to his family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

Former India all-rounder Salim Durani died on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 88. The death of Salim Durrani, who was referred as debonair Indian cricketer of his time, was confirmed by sources close to his family.

According to reports, Salim Durrani was living in Gujarat’s Jamnagar with his younger brother, Jahangir Durani. Few weeks ago, Durani had undergone a proximal femoral nail surgery.

Salim Durrani was born in Kabul. He was a good batter and a left-arm orthodox bowler too. Salim Durrani represented India in 29 Tests and had played an important role in India’s historic 2-0 win over England in the five-match Test series in 1961-62. Salim Durrani claimed eight and 10 wickets in the matches at Calcutta and Madras respectively.

Salim Durrani was hugely popular during his playing days for his style and swag. He hit one ton and seven fifties in 50 international innings. Salim Durrani scored a total of 1,202 runs for India.

