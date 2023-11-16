SA vs AUS ODI World Cup Semi-final: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to South Africa vs Australia semifinal match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata.

South Africa is gearing up for a crucial match against Australia at Eden Gardens, hoping to secure a place in the final on November 19. While South Africa faced challenges at this venue earlier in the tournament against India, Australia is set to play here for the first time, giving the Proteas an edge in understanding the conditions.

However, there's a potential for rain interruptions due to a cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal. In the event of the match being washed out on both the scheduled day and the reserve day, South Africa would clinch the victory, having finished higher on the points table than Australia.

Live streaming details

When and where is the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Semi-Final ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup match is on Thursday, November 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time is the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Semi-Final ODI World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup match will begin at 2 pm (IST). The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Where can I watch the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Semi-Final ODI World Cup match on TV in India?

The South Africa vs Australia ODI World Cup semi-final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Semi-Final ODI World Cup match on the internet in India?

All the matches of the World Cup, including South Africa vs Australia, will be livestreamed for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app. For other devices like TVs or laptops, the user will need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

Pitch report

The Eden Gardens wicket is usually a batting-friendly pitch. The pitches at Eden Gardens are typically prepared using black cotton soil. This type of soil helps in maintaining good bounce, which can make batting conditions more favourable. However, as the match progresses it becomes slow, which could favour spinners.

Weather update

According to AccuWeather, there is no threat of rain in Kolkata on Thursday. They forecast a day of clouds and sun with temperature at a high of 25° C reducing to 23° C at the closing stages.

South Africa vs Australia probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc