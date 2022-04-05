RR vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed's late flurry inflicts first loss of IPL 2022 on Rajasthan

Dinesh Karthik scored an unbeaten 44* off 23 and was supported by Shahbaz Ahmed's 45 off 26 to put an end to Rajasthan Royals' winning streak.

A crucial 67-run partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in Match 13 of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Karthik (44 not out off 23) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) came together with RCB reduced to 87/5 in the 13th over. Their partnership propped up Royal Challengers to 154/6 as they successfully chased down Rajasthan Royal's 169/3, powered solely by a brilliant unbeaten 70 by Jos Buttler.

Karthik and Ahmed raised 67 runs off 33 balls to put RCB on course to four points with their second win in three games.

.@DineshKarthik is adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 44* off 23 deliveries.



This is also @RCBTweets's 100th win in #TATAIPL.



Scorecard - https://t.co/HLoQF5FrcT #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/iKVIi548BP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2022

Their heroics came after Buttler struck a superb unbeaten 70 to propel Rajasthan Royals to a below-par 169/3 in 20 overs against a disciplined Royal Challengers Bangalore attack.

Buttler, who scored a century against Mumbai Indians in their previous match, blasted four sixes in the last two overs of the innings as he remained unbeaten on 70 runs (42 balls, 6x6) and shared two vital partnerships -- an 83-run unfinished stand with Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out - 31 balls, 4x4, 6x2) for the fourth wicket and a 70-run partnership 0ff 49 deliveries with Devdutt Padikkal (37 - 29 balls, 4x2, 6x2) -- which helped Rajasthan Royals set up RCB a target of 170 to chase.

But in the end, Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed ensured that RCB achieved that target with five deliveries to spare.

What a sensational win!



Second victory on the bounce & more points in the bag for @RCBTweets as they beat #RR by 4 wickets.



Scorecard https://t.co/mANeRaZc3i #TATAIPL | #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/VJMRJ1fhtP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 5, 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal also had a good game against his former side as he dismissed Faf du Plessis and later played a part in Virat Kohli's run out but in the end, it wasn't enough as RCB inflicted the first loss of this season on the Royals, which brought their winning streak to an end.

Sanju Samson's forces nonetheless remain at the top of the league standings, but RCB have risen to sixth place with two wins from three games.

With inputs from IANS