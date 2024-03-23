RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2024 match 4 to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2024 season in Jaipur on Sunday for match 4. While both teams have strong squads, Rajasthan and Lucknow need to address some positions before the match.

Rajasthan Royals have been affected by Prasidh Krishna's injury and Adam Zampa's withdrawal from the tournament. On the other hand, with the BCCI advising KL Rahul to concentrate only on batting for now. Last season, Rajasthan ended fifth under Sanju Samson's captaincy, while Lucknow, led by KL Rahul, exited in the eliminator of the IPL 2023 Playoffs.

Live Streaming Details

What date IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Sunday, March 24.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

The Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch in Jaipur is anticipated to favor batsmen, with scores exceeding 200 being achievable. Since the match is scheduled for the mid-afternoon, there won't be any dew, making it easier for batsmen to strike the ball cleanly. Although the ground is of a moderate size, spinners might still play a significant role if the pitch remains dry.

Weather Report

On March 24, Jaipur is forecasted to have sunny weather, with temperatures ranging from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius during the match. There is no prediction of rain, ensuring no interruptions during the game.

Probable playing XI

LSG - KL Rahul (c), Quinton De Kock (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nicolas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

RR - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan