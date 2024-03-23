Twitter
Cricket

RR vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

RR vs LSG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 4 between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 03:48 PM IST

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will kick off their Indian Premier League 2024 journey against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday.

Although both teams boast well-rounded squads, Rajasthan and Lucknow have some positions to address before the match. Rajasthan Royals have faced setbacks with Prasidh Krishna's injury and Adam Zampa's decision to withdraw from the tournament. Meanwhile, with the BCCI instructing KL Rahul to focus solely on batting for now, it will be interesting to see how the Lucknow Super Giants' lineup will shape up.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 4 IPL 2024

Date & Time: Mar 24, 03:30 PM

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock

Batters – Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Quinton de Kock, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Ravi Bishnoi

