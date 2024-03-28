RR vs DC IPL 2024: Riyan Parag, Yuzvendra Chahal star as Rajasthan Royals clinch 12-run win over Delhi Capitals

Riyan Parag, who has been in excellent form this season, played a sensational unbeaten innings of 84 runs to propel a struggling Rajasthan Royals side to a total of 185/5

andeep Sharma and Avesh Khan displayed remarkable composure under pressure to deliver crucial overs, leading Rajasthan Royals to a 12-run victory over Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. This win continued the trend of home teams emerging victorious in all matches thus far.

Despite Tristan Stubbs providing a glimmer of hope for DC towards the end, Avesh's final over was impeccable, maintaining a full length delivery and restricting any room for big hits.

Riyan Parag, who has been in excellent form this season, played a sensational unbeaten innings of 84 runs to propel a struggling Rajasthan Royals side to a total of 185/5. Despite a strong start by Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar of Delhi Capitals, who dismissed the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson early in the powerplay, RR managed to post an impressive total thanks to Parag's brilliant knock and a quick cameo by R Ashwin.

