IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Rishabh Pant made history by leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their second game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

After being sidelined for nearly 15 months, Pant returned to the sport in DC's season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they suffered a defeat by four wickets at the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Pant had faced a life-threatening car accident on December 30, 2022, resulting in serious injuries that required two knee surgeries. Following an extensive rehabilitation program lasting over a year, Pant is now back in action as a wicket-keeper batter for IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant has made history in the DC-RR game by becoming the first player in the world to compete in 100 IPL matches for the Capitals. Overall, Pant is only the second player to reach this milestone for the franchise, following Amit Mishra who played 103 games, with four of them being in the Champions League.

Rishabh Pant has been a loyal member of the Capitals team since 2016, making him a one-club man in the IPL. In his impressive career spanning 99 IPL matches, Pant has showcased his talent by scoring 2856 runs at an average of 34.4, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 147.9 and securing one century.

Pant has solidified his position as the fifth-most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history, with an impressive record of 81 dismissals (62 catches, 19 stumpings) in his 99 matches for DC.

In a turn of events, Pant was appointed as the Capitals' captain for IPL 2021 following an injury to Shreyas Iyer, a role that was later made permanent. Despite missing IPL 2023, Pant, now 26 years old, returned to lead the team in IPL 2024, taking over from David Warner who led the Delhi-based franchise in his absence.

