Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangalore Rural constituency Karnataka Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Silchar Constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Silchar Constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

8 ghost towns of India

10 natural ways to get rid of strawberry legs

Protein-packed superfoods for naturally lowering bad cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Naveen Polishetty, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, Chhichhore actor, fractures arm after bike accident in US

Made in Rs 32 crore, this film grossed Rs 440 crore worldwide, was rejected by star kid, its climax shocked everyone

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant creates history in Jaipur, becomes first DC player to achieve this huge milestone

Following an extensive rehabilitation program lasting over a year, Pant is now back in action as a wicket-keeper batter for IPL 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

article-main
Rishabh Pant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rishabh Pant made history by leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their second game of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

After being sidelined for nearly 15 months, Pant returned to the sport in DC's season opener against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), where they suffered a defeat by four wickets at the newly constructed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Pant had faced a life-threatening car accident on December 30, 2022, resulting in serious injuries that required two knee surgeries. Following an extensive rehabilitation program lasting over a year, Pant is now back in action as a wicket-keeper batter for IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant has made history in the DC-RR game by becoming the first player in the world to compete in 100 IPL matches for the Capitals. Overall, Pant is only the second player to reach this milestone for the franchise, following Amit Mishra who played 103 games, with four of them being in the Champions League.

Rishabh Pant has been a loyal member of the Capitals team since 2016, making him a one-club man in the IPL. In his impressive career spanning 99 IPL matches, Pant has showcased his talent by scoring 2856 runs at an average of 34.4, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 147.9 and securing one century.

Pant has solidified his position as the fifth-most successful wicketkeeper in IPL history, with an impressive record of 81 dismissals (62 catches, 19 stumpings) in his 99 matches for DC.

In a turn of events, Pant was appointed as the Capitals' captain for IPL 2021 following an injury to Shreyas Iyer, a role that was later made permanent. Despite missing IPL 2023, Pant, now 26 years old, returned to lead the team in IPL 2024, taking over from David Warner who led the Delhi-based franchise in his absence.

Also read| RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet 90s' highest-paid actress, who was 'auctioned' by husband, quit acting at peak, still earns Rs 72 crore per year

IND vs AUS Test series 2024-25 schedule out: Check dates, venue, first match to be played in…

India summons US diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Sabarmati Report teaser: Vikrant Massey tries to expose 'hidden facts' of Godhra train burning, fans say 'superhit'

Seeing Is Believing: How Expert Merge Hardware And Software For Better Vision

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement