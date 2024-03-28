Twitter
Cricket

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 10 to be played at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 08:38 PM IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face off on March 29th at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This match will mark RCB's third appearance this season, while KKR will be playing their second match.

In terms of the points table, Bengaluru currently holds the sixth position with two points from two matches. Kolkata, on the other hand, is in fourth place with two points from their single match played so far.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 match being played?

The Indian Premier League 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time does the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024  match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 will be televised live on the Star Sports Network.

How to stream the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 match LIVE?

Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2024 match  will be available on JioCinema app and website.

Pitch Report

Bengaluru is known for its flat pitches that are favorable to batters. With both teams boasting hard hitters, it is highly probable that we will witness frequent home runs being hit out of the park.

Weather Report

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to reach 32 degrees before slightly cooling down to 26 degrees later during the match. There is no chance of rain, and the humidity is not expected to exceed 41%.

Predicted Playing XIs

RCB: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mayank Dagar, Alzarri Joseph

KKR: Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma

Also read| RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

