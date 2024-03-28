Twitter
Rohit Sharma engages in heated chat with Akash Ambani after MI's second straight loss in IPL 2024

Rohit Sharma was seen engaged in a serious discussion with team owner Akash Ambani in the dugout.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 03:49 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
The Mumbai Indians are currently facing challenges in shedding their reputation as slow starters. Following their second consecutive defeat in the IPL 2024 season, MI finds themselves at the bottom of the points table as the only team to have played at least two games without securing a win. Despite a close loss to the Gujarat Titans by a margin of six runs, there was hope that MI would capitalize on this performance and continue their dominance over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in head-to-head matchups.

In a stunning display of power hitting, the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters decimated the Mumbai Indians bowlers, achieving the highest total in IPL history. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen played pivotal roles in propelling Sunrisers to an impressive total of 277/3.

Despite Mumbai Indians' valiant efforts to challenge Sunrisers, they ultimately fell short by 31 runs. The match was filled with a total of 38 sixes, showcasing the ball being effortlessly dispatched to all corners of the ground. However, the most intriguing moment came after the match when former MI captain Rohit Sharma was seen engaged in a serious discussion with team owner Akash Ambani in the dugout.

After Hardik Pandya finished his post-match interview with Ian Bishop, the camera panned to the MI dugout. There, Rohit, Akash, a staff member, and Tilak Varma were engaged in a heated discussion. The conversation lasted for some time, and even after the staff member and Tilak left, Rohit and Akash continued their discussion. They moved away from the dugout to a different spot, where they were later joined by Hardik.

The exact details of their conversation remain known only to those present, but it was clearly related to MI's recent string of losses. When Hardik was appointed as captain, the hope was to turn around the team's fortunes. 

MI had been dominant in the IPL, winning a title every season from 2013 to 2020. However, they have not lifted the trophy in the last three years. Hardik's success as captain of the Gujarat Titans, with one trophy and one runner-up finish in the last two seasons, raised expectations that he could bring a new energy to the MI camp. So far, that transformation has not materialized.

This was not the first time Rohit was seen in the middle of a discussion. Following MI's loss to GT by six runs, Rohit, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, and a couple of other MI players, were spotted in the MI dugout, sparking speculation.

