IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Klaasen star as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs

This win allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to climb up the points table, while Mumbai Indians suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Records were shattered as Mumbai Indians remained winless despite a courageous effort to chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad's record-breaking total of 277 for three in the IPL match on Wednesday. The Hardik Pandya-led side was left stunned by the impressive performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who secured a 31-run victory in a high-scoring game that saw over 500 runs being scored. This win allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to climb up the points table, while Mumbai Indians suffered their second consecutive defeat.

The crowd in Hyderabad witnessed a historic T20 match, with the highest number of sixes and runs scored collectively. Despite the seemingly large margin of victory, the game remained closely contested until the second strategic time-out. Mumbai Indians started strong with Rohit Sharma aggressively facing Jaydev Unadkat, while Kishan took on Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the other end. The opening pair quickly reached 56 runs in just 3.2 overs before Kishan was caught out by Shahbaz. Shortly after, Rohit fell victim to a bouncer from Pat Cummins.

WHAT. A. MATCH!



Raining sixes and 500 runs scored for the first time ever in #TATAIPL



Hyderabad is treated with an epic encounter



Scorecard https://t.co/oi6mgyCP5s#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/hwvWIDGsLh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 27, 2024

However, Mumbai Indians managed to rebuild their innings with Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma, who played aggressively to maintain the required run rate. Varma, in particular, targeted the spinners and reached his fifty with ease. Despite their efforts, SRH skipper Cummins dismissed Varma after the time-out. Hardik and Tim David tried to stabilize Mumbai Indians' innings, but they struggled against SRH's excellent pace attack, which featured deliveries outside off-stump with minimal pace.

Earlier, the batters of Sunrisers Hyderabad put on a remarkable display of batting prowess, achieving the highest-ever total in an IPL match: an impressive 277 runs for the loss of only 3 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. This surpasses the previous record set by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. The foundation of SRH's monumental score was established by a trio of explosive batsmen - Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, and Travis Head - whose exceptional performances will be etched in the memories of fans for years to come.

Also read| Virat Kohli fan beaten by security for hugging RCB star during IPL match? Viral video sparks outrage