Road Safety World Series 2021: Here's how Sara Tendulkar celebrated Sachin Tendulkar led-India Legends title win

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar celebrated India Legends' win in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 on Sunday (March 21) in her own style. The final was played between the Tendulkar-led India Legends and Hassan Tilakratne-led Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India Legends defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs

After the end of the match, Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a story in which she can be seen watching the match on television. Sara also took a video of the final match and shared it on her Instagram. It is to be learnt that Sara is a die-hard cricket fan and has been spotted several times watching matches in stadium. On her Instagram story, Sara had written ‘Yay’ as well.

Yusuf and Irfan Pathan performed superbly for the India Legends with both bat and the ball as they helped their side get some extra runs at the back end of their batting innings and were the chief contributors with the ball after Sanath Jayasuriya and Tillakaratne Dilshan were off to a flier for the opposition.

Earlier, owing to senior Pathan's blitzkrieg of unbeaten 62 runs off just 36 balls and an explosive innings from all-rounder Yuvraj Singh of 60 runs off just 41 balls, India Legends recovered from 78/3 in 11th over to score 181/4 in their 20 overs.