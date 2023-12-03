Headlines

Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni at CSK? Ex-India star's bold claim

Rishabh Pant to replace MS Dhoni at CSK? Ex-India star's bold claim

Pant has yet to make a comeback following a serious road accident in December of last year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

As the IPL 2024 mini auctions approach, fans are eagerly anticipating the start of the 17th edition of the tournament. The IPL not only offers thrilling cricket but also the chance to witness former India captain MS Dhoni in action. The 42-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has led the Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles, has confirmed his participation in the upcoming season. However, it is possible that this season could mark Dhoni's farewell.

With the Chennai-based franchise now in search of a suitable replacement for Dhoni, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has suggested that Delhi Capitals star Rishabh Pant is the ideal candidate.

Pant has yet to make a comeback following a serious road accident in December of last year. However, he has made significant progress in his training, making it highly likely that he will feature in IPL 2024.

“Don't be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together. Their connection and Rishabh's thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He's always talking about winning and what not,” said Dasgupta in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Delhi Capitals commenced their training for IPL 2024; however, it was noted that Pant was not practicing with the team, as informed by Ganguly at that time.

"He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata on November 10.

"Rishabh won't be practising here (Kolkata) though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly said.

"We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here (Kolkata), to finalise certain aspects related to the team," he added.

READ| Shaheen Afridi opens up on viral picture of Pakistan players loading their baggage at airport

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

