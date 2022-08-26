Revealed: What did Shaheen Afridi tell Virat Kohli in viral video ahead of IND vs PAK clash?

Shaheen Afridi caught up with Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK clash

Shaheen Afridi and Virat Kohli caught up with each other ahead of the high-octane match between India and Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, August 25 shared a video of Shaheen interacting with Team India players, including Virat.

While the video began to go viral in no time, fans couldn't hear what Kohli and Shaheen were talking about. However, on Friday, PCB lifted the lid on the chat between the star duo.

Sharing another video of Kohli and Shaheen's chat on their Twitter handle, PCB revealed that they were talking about how the Pak pacer had suffered his injury, and him wishing Kohli well for the Asia Cup.

READ| Asia Cup 2022: After Shaheen Afridi, another Pakistan star player faces injury scare ahead of India clash

"The suspense is over! Let's listen to the conversation between @iShaheenAfridi and @imVkohli," read the caption of PCB's latest tweet. The video shows Team India players arriving for training, while the Pakistani players were completing their session. Shaheen who has been ruled out of the tournament was waiting on the sidelines when he saw Kohli coming towards him.

The duo greeted each other and chatted for a while. Kohli initially asked Shaheen about his well-being. "Shaheen kya haal hai? kaisi hai?" the former Indian skipper can be heard saying. The Pakistani pacer replied, "Abhi behtar hai inshallah."

Kohli then asked him about his injury, to which Shaheen replied that he had suffered a knee injury. The star batsman then asked, "Tear hogaya?", to which his adversary replied, "ACL, World Cup mein."

READ| IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's gesture for specially-abled Pakistani fan wins the internet, watch video

The Pakistan pacer further added that he was wishing for Kohli to rediscover his golden touch. "Aap theek...aapke liye dua kar rahe hai wapas form mein aaye," he said. While the talismanic batsman then thanked Shaheen, he further stated that he's like to watch Kohli in action.

"Dekhna chahte hai aapko," added the star bowler before Kohli thanked him again, and joined up with the rest of his teammates.

Notably, Shaheen sustained the knee injury during the Test series in Sri Lanka. As per reports, he will be sidelined for up to six weeks, although the Pakistani pacer will be hoping to regain full fitness before the T20I World Cup in Australia.