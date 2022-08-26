IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli's gesture for specially-abled Pakistani fan wins the internet, watch video

Virat Kohli poses for selfie with a Pakistani fangirl

Ahead of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 match, fans cannot contain their excitement as plenty of them are already flocking to Dubai to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricketers. Such is the craze of Virat Kohli meanwhile, that not just Indian cricket fans, but Pakistani fans also want to meet him.

One such fangirl named Noor, who lives in Karachi made her way to the venue where India and Pakistani players were training ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 clash. Noor is specially-abled, but that didn't stop her from meeting her idols.

She was joined by her mother and sister, the trio met the Pakistani team, but after that, they stayed back to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli. Noor and her family had to wait for three hours outside the stadium but in the end their wait for worth it, as Kohli met them, and clicked pictures with them.

READ| Virat Kohli pays tribute to MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match, see pic

In a video shared by YouTube channel called Paktv.tv, the former Indian skipper can be seen spending time with Noor and her family. Kohli's gesture towards the Pakistani fan has melted the hearts of fans on social media.

Speaking to the channel, Noor revealed that she also had a brief chat with Kohli.

"He asked me how am I and spoke to me elegantly," she could be heard saying in the video. The 33-year-old didn't just make time for Noor, but he was generous towards her family as well.

READ| 'Good luck match ke liye..': Injured Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi catches up with Virat Kohli and team

Noor sister told Paktv.tv, "He spoke to us so well. I’ve heard that Kohli has the attitude, but he met us so generously and gave us time."

India and Pakistan lock horns on August 28, Sunday, and it will be a special occasion for Kohli, who will not only make his comeback after a month, having been rested for the West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, but he will also be playing in the 100th T20I match of his illustrious career.