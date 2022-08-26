Virat Kohli pays tribute to MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match, see pic

Virat Kohli has paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni

The bromance between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni used to be the highlight of Team India's matches at one point in time. Ever since Dhoni retired from international duty, those moments became rarer with each passing season, with Dhoni featuring only in the IPL nowadays.

Despite this, the bond between Dhoni and Kohli remains strong as ever, and ahead of the India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, Kohli has paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman.

On August 25, Thursday, Kohli took to social media and shared a picture of himself along with Dhoni and it was the caption which really caught the eyes of netizens.

The 33-year-old, who will be playing his 100th T20I match against Pakistan, having missed India's tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe, reminisced the times when he used to be Dhoni's 'deputy'.

"Being this man's trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 (heart symbol)," he wrote in the caption.

Kohli was Dhoni's long-time deputy in all formats before taking over as Test captain in 2014. He then became skipper in all three formats in 2017. Kohli made the special mention of the jersey numbers, as '7' and '18' add up to '25', the day (August 25) he wrote the emotional message.

The image he shared on social media along with the tweet belonged to the 2016 T20 World Cup match against Australia in Mohali, where Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls to take the hosts to a six-wicket victory.

Kohli returns to the Indian team for the Asia Cup in T20I format after a break of more than a month after having last played during the tour of England in July, where he made scores of 16 and 17 in two ODIs as well as 1 and 11 in two T20Is apart from 11 and 20 in rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

