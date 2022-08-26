'Good luck match ke liye..': Injured Pak pacer Shaheen Afridi catches up with Virat Kohli and team

Image Credit: Twitter

When it comes to political relations, India and Pakistan are far from friends, but when it comes to cricketing relations between the two countries, things are lot more friendly. A few Indian players met injured Shaheen Afridi on the sidelines of a practice session as the India and Pakistan cricket teams prepare to begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai.

Despite being ruled out of the Asia Cup, Shaheen has traveled to the UAE with the Pakistani squad. Shaheen sat on the bench while the rest of his teammates worked hard in the nets. The Indian cricket team arrived at the training area as well, and upon witnessing an injured Shaheen on the ground, the Men in Blue couldn't help but approach him.

On Thursday night, the Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi catching up with Yuzvendra Chahal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul. The left-arm quick, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 owing to injury, was seen wearing knee braces as Indian players inquired about his health.

Stars align ahead of the #AsiaCup2022



A high-profile meet and greet on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/c5vsNCi6xw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 25, 2022

The conversation between Pant and Afridi was a bit hilarious. The Pakistan bowler said, “Yaar main soch raha hu aapki tarah bas batting shuru kar du, ek haath se chhakke lagaau (I’m thinking of becoming a batter like you, start hitting sixes with a single hand).

Pant replied, “Fast bowler ho toh effort lagaana padega sir! Compulsory hai (If you’re a fast bowler, you have to put in efforts. It’s compulsory).

When asked about his expected recovery time, Shaheen said it would take around five weeks. The Pakistan pacer wished the Indian stumper all the best and said, “Good luck match ke liye, aaunga dekhne (Good luck for the game. I’ll come to see it).”

The absence of Shaheen from the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup is a major setback for the team. When Babar Azam and company faced India last, it was the left-arm speedster who caused mayhem. Shaheen had upset India's Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli during the group round of last year's T20 World Cup. Pakistan's pace bowling assault suffers as a result of his absence.

The PCB picked Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen's replacement for Asia Cup, hoping the latter would be fit in time for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

India is set to face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener on Sunday, August 28.