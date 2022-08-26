Search icon
Asia Cup 2022: After Shaheen Afridi, another Pakistan star player faces injury scare ahead of India clash

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 02:55 PM IST

File Photo

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on Sunday night, when it takes on archrivals Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup 2022. This is the first encounter between the two teams since Babar Azam's men won the T20 World Cup by a 10-wicket margin last year. However, prior of the big game on August 28, Pakistan suffered a setback when one of its great bowlers, Shaheen Afridi, was ruled out due to a knee injury.

And it seems that the men in green's difficulties are not going away anytime soon. According to several reports, Pakistan's 21-year-old right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim has suffered a back injury during a practice session on Thursday.

While bowling at the ICC Academy on Thursday, Wasim, who was also celebrating his 21st birthday, complained of pain in his lower back following which he was sent for scan.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the young fast bowler for a scan as a precautionary step ahead of a hectic season. Following the Asia Cup, Pakistan will host England for seven Twenty20 Internationals before heading to New Zealand for a tri-series, followed by an Australia tour.

Wasim has so far featured in 11 T20Is since his debut last July against West Indies. He has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 15.88 and an economy of 8.10.

Wasim was particularly impressive in the home series against Australia this March, where he picked up five wickets in three ODIs as Pakistan overturned a 1-0 deficit to clinch the series.

The injury scare could be a point of concern, given that the team is already dealing with Afridi's absence from the tournament. Despite his injury, Afridi has been a part of Pakistan's touring team for four weeks and is presently receiving on-tour rehabilitation in the UAE in order to be ready for the T20 World Cup.

