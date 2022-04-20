Revealed: Know who replaces covid-positive Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals' playing XI

Mitchell Marsh has been hospitalized after testing positive for covid

Mitchell Marsh was the first player from Delhi Capitals to test positive for covid, and after him, earlier on Wednesday, Tim Seifert also tested positive just before the match against Punjab Kings. Sarfaraz Khan is the man whom Rishabh Pant has entrusted with the responsibility of replacing Mitchell Marsh in the lineup.

As per reports, after Marsh was hospitalized following his covid-positive test, Tim Seifert would have been the man replacing him, but since the latter was the latest casualty on Wednesday, it will be Sarfaraz who will be seen coming into the playing XI.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have also made one change to their playing XI, skipper Mayank Agarwal is fit to play, after having missed the previous game due to a toe injury, and the youngster has opted to bring in Nathan Ellis, into the side in place of Odean Smith.

The West Indies all-rounder hasn't had the most consistent displays in the recent games, and thus he paves the way for Australia Ellis, who will add more steel to Punjab's shaky bowling lineup.

Against the likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner and others, Ellis could help Kagiso Rabada with his pace in troubling the Delhi batters.

Here's how Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings are lining up today:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed