RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings

RCB vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 6 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

The next match in IPL 2024 features Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, March 25. RCB and PBKS had different starts to the season. RCB lost their first game against Chennai Super Kings by six wickets. Despite efforts from Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, RCB couldn't post a big score, and CSK easily chased down their target.

In contrast, PBKS began their season with a win against Delhi Capitals. Chasing 175 runs, PBKS successfully reached the target with four balls to spare, securing a four-wicket victory. RCB's star players couldn't perform well with the bat in their opener, leading to their defeat. However, PBKS showed good batting form to clinch their first win of the season. Both teams will aim to build on their performances as they face each other in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings , 6th match

Date & Time: Mar 25, 07:30 PM

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Dinesh Karthik, Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis  

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green

Bowlers – Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

RCB vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

