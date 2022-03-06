IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja does not allow Sri Lanka to go past his score as India enforce follow-on

Ravindra Jadeja's top score at 175* and he made sure the Sri Lankan side did not surpass that mark as Team India got the visitors all out for 174 runs Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With the Lankan side still trailing by 400 runs, India has enforced the follow-on.

India dominated Day 3 morning of the first Test with Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin taking two each with Mohammed Shami taking one.

Hitting 150+ in an inngs & taking a 5-fer in a Test:

Vinoo Mankad (184 & 5/196) v Eng 1952

Denis Atkinson (219 & 5/56) v Aus 1955

Polly Umrigar (172* & 5/107) v WI 1962

Gary Sobers (174 & 5/41) v Eng 1966

Mushtaq Mohammad (201 & 5/49) v NZ 1973

Ravindra Jadeja (175* & 5/41) v SL 2022

Seeing the way the first Test game is panning out, netizens believed that the clash belongs to 'Rockstat' Jadeja.

What a game for Ravindra Jadeja - 175* with the bat and now 5/41 with the ball. One of the finest display of all round performance. pic.twitter.com/iCIOqxcG8x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 6, 2022

175* runs with Bat and 5 wickets with ball - Ravi Jadeja, the rockstar of Team India - the finest ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 6, 2022

Earlier, on Day 2, Jadeja dominated the play as he scored an unbeaten 175 to help India score 574/8, Sri Lanka finished Day 2 on 108/4, trail by 466.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin had resumed the innings, after a brilliant knock of 96 runs from Rishabh Pant on Day 1 which had helped India score 357/6. The pair of them steamrolled over Sri Lankan bowlers as they played sensible cricket in the first session.

Chasing a humungous total of 574, Sri Lanka got off to a decent start. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne put up a 48-run opening stand before Ravichandran Ashwin provided India with their first breakthrough by dismissing Thirimanne on 17.