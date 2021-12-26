IND vs SA: Ravi Shastri BREAKS silence on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy row

While the world will move forward, but it does not seem like talks around Virat Kohli being sacked as ODI skipper and Rohit Sharma replacing him will get over. After repeated talks around the said topic, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has finally broken his silence on the recent controversy.

Kohli's being removed from the post of captaincy by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the South Africa tour has been the topic of discussion. Now stating his point of view, Shastri believes this move could be a 'blessing in disguise for Kohli and Rohit both'.

"It's the right way to go. This could be a blessing in disguise for Virat and Rohit. For one guy to handle all 3 is not easy at all in this time of living in and out of bio-bubbles because of COVID.

"Virat can focus on red-ball cricket and lead for as long as he wants to lead in Tests. It will allow him to sit back and think on his game because he's got a good 5-6 years left in him," Shastri said on Star Sports.

As for the ODI captaincy saga, Kohli wanted to continue leading in 50-overs and Test side, after he had willingly given up his T20I captaincy. However, the selectors had other plans and did not support his idea.

The Test captain had spoken to the media just before the start of the Proteas series and revealed his side of the story. It snowballed into a huge storm after the batter had contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims of them asking him if he wanted to continue as T20 captain as there can't be two white ball captains.

Kohli had said that no one in BCCI told him not to quit the T20 captaincy and this turned things ugly as fans did not know whom to believe.

Shastri had felt that the situation could have been handled better if things would have been communicated properly with each other.

"Virat has given his side of the story, it needs the board president to give his side of the story. With good communication, the situation could have been handled better," Shastri had said earlier this week.