'Questions will be raised on Shikhar Dhawan': Sunil Gavaskar unimpressed by opener and hopes he rediscovers his form

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan's form has again come under the radar as legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar feels the batsman must rediscover himself soon.

Since recovering from injury - which he sustained during 2019 World Cup - Dhawan scored 41 in the first T20I against Bangladesh but he took 42 deliveries to reach there.

He also had scored 36 and 40 against South Africa and struggled to find form during the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he managed just one fifty in seven outings.

Stating that people will start to talk if the cricketer is unable to get back to his best, Gavaskar said, “Questions will be raised on Shikhar Dhawan if he doesn’t bat well in the next 2 matches. The team is not going to benefit if you’re scoring 40-45 runs from the same number of balls. He will have to think about this. When players come back after the gap, it does take a lot of time to get back the rhythm”.

Talking to Sports Tak, Gavaskar also said that India will have to improve their rankings if they are looking to win the T20 World Cup in Australia next year.

Currently, on the fifth spot on the latest ICC T20I rankings, they will have to better it by winning against top oppositions in the coming months.

“In ICC rankings India is at 5. If they are to go to 2/3, they will have to win some big matches. And if they can’t do this, it will not be easy for them to win the (T20) World Cup,” Gavaskar said.