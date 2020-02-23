PSL 2020: Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy to be conferred with citizenship of Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced that West Indies' two times T20I World Cup winner Darren Sammy will be awarded the citizenship of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi skipper will be awarded citizenship by Arif Alvi, the President of Pakistan for his contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

PCB took to Twitter to confirm the news and expressed their delight to welcome Sammy to the country.

“President of Pakistan Dr @ArifAlvi will confer the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan,” PCB's post read on Twitter.

The start allrounder is currently playing his fifth season of the PSL and has been part of the tournament since its inaugural year.

Over the period, the former Windies skipper has played a key role in bringing top international players into the league and helped the PCB boost the cricketing foundations up to the modern-day standards.

Sammy played 38 Tests, 126 ODIs and 68 T20Is for the Windies but has been out of the national side for quite some time now and last played an international match back in 2015.

Peshawar Zalmi franchise owner Javed Afridi also expressed his thoughts on Twitter on PAK President's decision to make Sammy the first cricketer ever in the country to be honored with such a big title.

“The President's decision to give Pakistan the highest civilian award is truly a reflection of the feelings and feelings of those who love cricket and Pakistan. Of course, the services of this man are unforgettable for cricket's return to Pakistan," Afridi said.

