Prithvi Shaw allegedly attacked with baseball bats, chased by car; shocking details here

The accused couple insisted for more pictures and Prithvi Shaw refused, saying that he had come out with his friends to have dinner and enjoy his personal space.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:56 PM IST

India batter Prithwi Shaw had a terrible evening when a group of people allegedly attacked his car with baseball bats for refusing to take selfies. Shaw went to have dinner with his friends at a five-star hotel in Santacruz where fans (a man and a woman) approached him for a selfie and he happily agreed. 

Later, the couple insisted for more pictures and Shaw refused, saying that he had come out with his friends to have dinner and enjoy his personal space. When the whole incident escalated, Shaw complained to the manager who had them kicked out of the hotel.

Out of annoyance the accused allegedly vandalised the BMW car of Shaw’s friend and were waiting outside the hotel with a few others armed with baseball bats. Shaw’s friend said, since they didn't want any dispute, they had to take Shaw in another car. 

Shaw and his friend had to face a car chase after they left the hotel. The accused stopped them at a traffic signal near Jogeshwari Lotus petrol pump and demanded 50,000 rupees if they want this matter to be resolved or else they will face false accusations. The attacker even broke the windshield, the complainant said.

Oshiwara police registered a complaint against eight people under section 143, 148, 384, 437 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code for unlawful assembly and using weapons for offense. Shaw is safe and unharmed.

Prithwi Shaw is out of action from International cricket for sometime now. His last match was a home series against New Zealand in January where he couldn't make it to the playing XI. Shaw broke Sunil Gavasker’s decade-old record (340) of the highest total by a Mumbai batter by scoring 379 against Assam in January.  

Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
