Preity Zinta, Sam Curran's 'Bhangra' video goes viral again after PBKS buy England star for Rs 18.50 crore; watch

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta's old video of doing 'Bhangra' with Sam Curran goes viral again after Punjab Kings bought Englishman for Rs 18.5 crore

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

Punjab Kings smashed all records of spending during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday, December 23 as the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise purchased Sam Curran for a staggering Rs 18.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in the history of IPL. 

Curran, who was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2022, was expected to go for a huge sum, however, he ended up becoming the highest-paid player ever in the history of IPL. 

PBKS owner Preity Zinta tweeted on Friday to congratulate Curran after he was roped in by PBKS. 

"Welcome back to PBKS @CurranSM  Looking forward to #IPL2023," she wrote on Twitter. Later, an old video of Sam Curran doing 'Bhangra' with the Bollywood actress resurfaced on the internet. 

Watch Sam Curran doing 'Bhangra' with Preity Zinta

The video was originally shared by IPL's official Twitter handle in 2019 after Curran helped PBKS beat Delhi Capitals in a dramatic match and the Englishman had bagged a hattrick. 

The all-rounder had previously played for the Mohali-based franchise back in 2019 when they were called Kings XI Punjab. While the franchise was later rebranded as Punjab Kings, they have since failed to achieve success on the field. 

Curran will be hoping to change that, as he will be playing under the captaincy of Dhawan, and PBKS will hope that they can end their wait for the elusive IPL title. 

