Physical Disability World Cricket Series 2019: How first-time visitors India won in England

Vikrant Keni is a skilled operator in a textile company in Palghar, near Mumbai. He had taken a 45-day leave from his company to represent India in Physical Disability Cricket World Series in England.

Afflicted with polio since childhood in his right hand, Keni, 32, has been playing for the Indian team from 2012 and the World Series was the first time he led the team, which is also known as 'Wadekar Warriors'.

On Wednesday, Keni was at peace in his hotel room in Worcester. He was relaxing in his tracks following a tiring night when his team celebrated the World Series triumph, beating hosts England by 36 runs at New Road.

Keni's phone was not flooded with calls or messages. Only well wishers have congratulated him for his team's glorious feat. Unlike other mainstream sports stars, one doesn't have to try hard to get in touch with the winning captain. A humble Keni was easily accessible.

Even after beating some big teams in the tournament, there was not even a pinch of arrogance in the skipper. Mind you, none of the 16-man squad had visited England before, barring the support staff led by coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, a former Mumbai cricketer.

"Bahut achcha lag raha hai jeetke aur khushi ho rahi hai (It feels very nice to win the tournament. I am very happy.) I have only captained in local matches before, but it is for the first time that I have led the team and it is nice to win the title in my first tournament as captain," Keni tells DNA on Wednesday.

Keni thanks former India captain Late Ajit Wadekar's efforts for taking the players where they are today. "It was Wadekar sir's big dream. He has been working on the Physically Disabled team for 30 years and it was due to his hard work and efforts that we have finally realised this dream. We are missing him. We would like to dedicate this win to Wadekar sir," says Keni.

The team's journey from India to the title win wasn't smooth. Struggling with financial support, the Indians found a few well wishers who helped them reach England. Tough and cold English conditions awaited the first-time visitors and then the 40 per cent disability criteria compared to England's 18 per cent, which gave hosts a certain edge.

The hosts conquered one after another without complaining.

"Our journey started from Shengaon, a village in Maharashtra, where we practiced there under the eyes of our coach and support staff. We flew early to England and camped there five days before the tournament to get acclimatised to the conditions," says Keni. "It was chilly and we were asked to take warm clothes along with woollen skull caps that cover our heads and ears. We were advised to be covered at all times to avoid falling ill during the tournament," he adds.

Just like the situations, the Indian team got the better of their opposition comprising hosts England, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh one after another with ease.

While the Pakistan match is usually a high-pressure game, Keni says the team was least under stress when facing the neighbours. "It was supposed to be a pressure game. But actually there was no pressure. We took it as just another game. There was no extra aggression showed on the field nor did we exchange stares. There were friendly banters though," says Keni.

However, the captain reveals that Afghanistan was the toughest side that faced. "It was a tough team. Although we got them out for 80, we lost five wickets while chasing the total," Keni says.

ROAD TO TITLE vs England (Match abandoned without a ball bowled) Beat Bangladesh by 59 runs Beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets Beat England by 25 runs (DLS Method) in 4/5 Playoff Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in semifinal Beat England by 36 runs in final

Keni is mesmerised by England ever since he landed in Reading. "There is so much discipline all around in England. From traffic signals to cricket field apart from the beauty of the place," an amused Keni says. "People are so friendly too. We also got support from the Indian community there where they hosted us for lunches and dinners. They also organised prayers for our success in a temple in Reading. It was touching," he says.

Keni hopes things will change after this. "I hope it does. We will start getting recognition from the people and hope BCCI will give us financial support," he says.

The captain is already feeling homesick now as the team prepares to leave England. "I have never stayed away — 45 days — for so long from home (including 20-day camp in India). We will be going to the Indian embassy and then we have two days of visiting different places before we get on the plane to India," Keni says with smile.