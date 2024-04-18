PBKS vs MI IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma equals MS Dhoni's massive record, becomes 2nd player to....

Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma made history by becoming only the second player in the Indian Premier League to reach the milestone of 250 appearances. Sharma achieved this remarkable feat during Mumbai Indians' match against Punjab Kings on Thursday, April 18th at the Mullanpur Stadium. Rohit has been showcasing his exceptional form in the IPL 2024 season, having already scored a century in the tournament.

Following closely behind Sharma is Dinesh Karthik, who holds the second position in the list of players with the most IPL appearances. Interestingly, Karthik and Rohit, who share a close friendship off the field, were tied at 249 matches before this game. In the third position is Virat Kohli, with 244 games under his belt. It is worth noting that only 10 players have surpassed the 200-game mark in the IPL, and all of them have been Indian players.

Most matches in IPL

MS Dhoni - 256

Rohit Sharma - 250

Dinesh Karthik - 249

Virat Kohli - 244

Ravindra Jadeja - 232

Rohit Sharma began his IPL career with the Deccan Chargers (DC) under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. The right-handed batsman played a total of 45 matches for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers between 2008 and 2010. Since then, Rohit has gone on to play 244 games for his current IPL team, the Mumbai Indians.

Currently, the former Mumbai Indians captain is having an outstanding season in the Indian Premier League. At 36 years old, Rohit has already scored 261 runs in six matches, boasting an impressive average of 52.20. He currently ranks sixth on the list of players with the most runs in the ongoing season.

Rohit's runs have come at a remarkable strike rate of 167.31, with 28 fours and 15 sixes to his name in the 17th edition of the tournament.

