Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

The New Zealand opener was ruled out of IPL 2024 with an injury.

Chennai Super Kings' star overseas signing, Devon Conway, has unfortunately been sidelined for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season due to a fracture in his left thumb. As a result, the defending champions have swiftly brought in England's right-arm medium pacer, Richard Gleeson, as Conway's replacement for the rest of the season at his reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs.

Conway's absence is a significant blow to Chennai, considering his impressive performance as the third-leading run-scorer in IPL 2023. The left-handed batsman amassed 672 runs for CSK, trailing only behind Shubman Gill (890 runs) and Faf du Plessis (730 runs) in terms of run accumulation.

Conway's pivotal contributions were instrumental in Chennai clinching their fifth IPL title. Since making his IPL debut for Chennai in the 2022 edition, Conway showcased his talent by scoring 252 runs in seven games at an impressive average of 42.00. His strike rate of 145.66 further highlighted his impact on the team, providing the management with a genuine belief in his abilities.

In contrast, Richard Gleeson brings a wealth of experience as a domestic veteran and a capped England cricketer to the Chennai Super Kings. At 36 years old, Gleeson has represented England in six T20Is, claiming nine wickets thus far. His T20I debut for the Three Lions came against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 9, 2022.

Despite having limited international experience, the Lancashire-born cricketer has competed in T20 leagues across the globe. He has represented teams such as Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL), and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Also read| Rohit Sharma rubbishes reports of meeting Agarkar, Dravid for T20 World Cup selection, says 'everything is....'