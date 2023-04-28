Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

PBKS vs LSG: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis take Lucknow Super Giants to second-highest team total in IPL history

LSG's recent effort of 257 is also the highest score ever recorded on this ground, surpassing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) effort of 240 in the first-ever IPL match at the PCA Stadium in 2008.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 10:07 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG: Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis take Lucknow Super Giants to second-highest team total in IPL history
Image Source: Twitter @IPL

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made history at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28th, by posting an impressive total of 257 runs, the second-highest score in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Although they narrowly missed out on RCB's record of 263, which was set a decade ago in 2013 when they put up a massive score against Pune Warriors India (PWI), the LSG's performance was nothing short of remarkable.

After PBKS won the toss and elected to bowl first, Kyle Mayers gave LSG a stunning start with a knock of 54 in just 24 balls. However, it was Marcus Stoinis who stole the show, making an impressive 72 runs in just 40 balls, while Ayush Badoni contributed a quick 23-ball 43. Nicolas Pooran gave his side the perfect finish with a 19-ball 45.

Highest scores in IPL history:

RCB vs PWI, Bangalore, 2013 - 263/5

LSG vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023 - 257/5

RCB vs GL, Bangalore, 2016 - 248/3

CSK vs RR, Chennai, 2010 - 246/5

KKR vs PBKS, Indore, 2018 - 245/6

LSG also achieved a remarkable milestone, marking a momentous occasion in their history. For only the second time, they have registered a total of 250-plus, and this is the first time in a decade. 

Prior to this, the record for the second-highest IPL score in history was held by RCB. In 2016, they put up an impressive total of 248 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions, led by Suresh Raina. This game was particularly noteworthy as it saw the rare feat of two players scoring a century in the same innings, with both Ab de Villiers and Virat Kohli reaching this milestone.

LSG's recent effort of 257 is also the highest score ever recorded on this ground, surpassing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) effort of 240 in the first-ever IPL match at the PCA Stadium in 2008. 

READ| '90 per cent of my food is...': RCB star batter Virat Kohli reveals how proper diet plan helped him stay fit

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, MM Keeravani, others attend Ram Charan's star-studded birthday bash
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Neha Narkhede: Indian-origin, self-made entrepreneur with whopping net worth of Rs 4,700 crore
Step inside India cricketer Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's luxurious Rs 64 crore apartment
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.