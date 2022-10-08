Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam only batsman in top 5 of ICC rankings in all formats

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is currently the only batsman in the top five of ICC rankings across all three formats.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam only batsman in top 5 of ICC rankings in all formats
Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may have struggled for consistency since the start of Asia Cup 2022, but he responded well against England after a horrific Asia Cup campaign. Even though Pakistan reached all the way to the final, Babar himself had a forgetful campaign as he struggled for runs throughout the tournament. 

After Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan welcome England and the two teams played out a seven-match T20I series, wherein Babar fared much better, finally looking like his old self. The 27-year-old is the only batsman in the top five of ICC rankings across all formats of the Gentleman's Game. 

Having reigned supreme at the top of ICC T20I rankings, his slump in the Asia Cup campaign saw Babar drop down to third place, with his compatriot and partner in crime, Mohammad Rizwan sitting pretty at the top. 

READ| Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram

While Rizwan has 854 rating points to his name, Suryakumar is closing in rapidly with 838 rating points. The Pakistani captain meanwhile has 801 points and with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, all three of them will fancy their chances to reach the top. 

Babar is still the numero uno ranked ODI batsman in the world, and by some distance. He currently has 890 rating points, and the closest player to him, Rassie Van der Dussen, has 789 points. So it seems that it will be a while before the Pak skipper will lose his place at the top of the ODI batsmen rankings. 

READ| Watch: Virat Kohli hilariously mimics Rishabh Pant as Team India begin training in Perth

Furthermore, when it comes to Test cricket, the Lahore-born opener is in third place, behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne. While the England ace has 887 rating points, Marnus has 885 points, with Babar close by having 879 points under his name. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022, Super 4: Five player battles from India vs Pakistan match to watch out for
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: The Rings of Power cast arrive in autos at screening in Mumbai, give major fashion goals
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy looks breathtaking in pink dress, drops stunning photos from Maldives
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.