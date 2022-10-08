Pakistan skipper Babar Azam only batsman in top 5 of ICC rankings in all formats

Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may have struggled for consistency since the start of Asia Cup 2022, but he responded well against England after a horrific Asia Cup campaign. Even though Pakistan reached all the way to the final, Babar himself had a forgetful campaign as he struggled for runs throughout the tournament.

After Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan welcome England and the two teams played out a seven-match T20I series, wherein Babar fared much better, finally looking like his old self. The 27-year-old is the only batsman in the top five of ICC rankings across all formats of the Gentleman's Game.

Having reigned supreme at the top of ICC T20I rankings, his slump in the Asia Cup campaign saw Babar drop down to third place, with his compatriot and partner in crime, Mohammad Rizwan sitting pretty at the top.

While Rizwan has 854 rating points to his name, Suryakumar is closing in rapidly with 838 rating points. The Pakistani captain meanwhile has 801 points and with the T20 World Cup on the horizon, all three of them will fancy their chances to reach the top.

Babar is still the numero uno ranked ODI batsman in the world, and by some distance. He currently has 890 rating points, and the closest player to him, Rassie Van der Dussen, has 789 points. So it seems that it will be a while before the Pak skipper will lose his place at the top of the ODI batsmen rankings.

Furthermore, when it comes to Test cricket, the Lahore-born opener is in third place, behind Joe Root and Marnus Labuschagne. While the England ace has 887 rating points, Marnus has 885 points, with Babar close by having 879 points under his name.