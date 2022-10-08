Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram

The top 5 most followed cricketers in the world on Instagram are all Indian players with Virat Kohli leading the way, having a massive 216m followers.
Cricketers are no less than celebrities in the age of social media, such is the craze of the sport, that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently ranked among the top highest paid celebrities on Instagram.
Kohli is also the flag-bearer when it comes to the most followed cricketers on Instagram, with his massive count of 216m followers on the photo-sharing app. Interestingly, the top five most followed cricketers in the world are all Indians, which comes as little surprise given the love for the sport in India.
Here are the top 5 most followed cricketers in the world:
1. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is the cricketer with the most followers on Instagram with a massive fan following of 216 million. According to a report by Hopperhq, Kohli charges $10,88,000 for every Instagram post. He is currently in Australia preparing for the T20 World Cup 2022.
2. MS Dhoni
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is the second most followed cricketer on Instagram with 39.6 million followers, despite the fact that his last post on the photo-sharing app was on January 8, 2021. Dhoni is rarely active on any of the social media platforms and lives a simple life since his retirement from international cricket. He nonetheless continues to go strong for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL and will be seen leading them again in IPL 2023.
3. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar is the third most followed cricketer in the world on Instagram, having a huge fanbase of 36.2 million followers. The legendary Indian cricketer is pretty active on social media and was recently seen leading the India Legends team in Road Safety World Serie 2022 as the Indian team won the cup.
4. Rohit Sharma
Current Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is the fourth most followed cricketer on Instagram with a followers list of 25.3 million strong. Rohit is moderately active on social media, and posts on Instagram frequently. He too is currently in Australia, preparing to lead India's charge for the T20 World Cup.
5. Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya is the fifth most-followed cricketer on Instagram with a follower base of 23.4 million followers on the Meta-owned app. The Indian all-rounder regularly posts on Instagram, and he too is currently in Perth, gearing up to help India bring back the T20 World Cup trophy.