Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Top 5 most followed cricketers on Instagram

The top 5 most followed cricketers in the world on Instagram are all Indian players with Virat Kohli leading the way, having a massive 216m followers.

Cricketers are no less than celebrities in the age of social media, such is the craze of the sport, that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli recently ranked among the top highest paid celebrities on Instagram.

Kohli is also the flag-bearer when it comes to the most followed cricketers on Instagram, with his massive count of 216m followers on the photo-sharing app. Interestingly, the top five most followed cricketers in the world are all Indians, which comes as little surprise given the love for the sport in India.

Here are the top 5 most followed cricketers in the world: