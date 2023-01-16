‘Bhai tu English sikh le ya likh mat’: Pakistan bowler Dahani's tweet for coach Shaun Tait shocks netizens, here's why

File photo

Pakistan continued their bad performance in 2023 as well with Babar Azam-led side losing three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first match but then suffered two back-to-back defeats to lose the home series.

It seems that the series loss prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to part ways with Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait. The former Australian pacer had joined Pakistan team as fast-bowling coach in February 2022.

Young Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posted a farewell tweet for the outgoing coach but Dahani’s choice of words left everyone in shock as the fans thought that Tait had died.

“A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears. #ShaunTait,” Dahani wrote in his tweet.

The tweet went viral within no time with some netizens suggesting Dahani to hire a manager to tweet on his behalf.

Dahani then posted another tweet explaining that in his first tweet he meant that Tait had left Pakistan cricket team as a coach and he is alive and kicking.

“Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon,” Dahani tweeted.

Notably, Dahani is not the first Pakistani cricketer to grab headlines due to his poor English. The Akmal brothers – Kamran and Umar – are well-known for their struggle with the English language.