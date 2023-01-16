Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

‘Bhai tu English sikh le ya likh mat’: Pakistan bowler Dahani's tweet for coach Shaun Tait shocks netizens, here's why

Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posted a farewell tweet for outgoing coach Tait but Dahani’s choice of words left everyone in shock.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

‘Bhai tu English sikh le ya likh mat’: Pakistan bowler Dahani's tweet for coach Shaun Tait shocks netizens, here's why
File photo

Pakistan continued their bad performance in 2023 as well with Babar Azam-led side losing three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first match but then suffered two back-to-back defeats to lose the home series.

It seems that the series loss prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board to part ways with Pakistan’s fast-bowling coach Shaun Tait. The former Australian pacer had joined Pakistan team as fast-bowling coach in February 2022.

Young Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posted a farewell tweet for the outgoing coach but Dahani’s choice of words left everyone in shock as the fans thought that Tait had died.

“A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears. #ShaunTait,” Dahani wrote in his tweet.

The tweet went viral within no time with some netizens suggesting Dahani to hire a manager to tweet on his behalf.

Dahani then posted another tweet explaining that in his first tweet he meant that Tait had left Pakistan cricket team as a coach and he is alive and kicking.

“Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon,” Dahani tweeted.

Notably, Dahani is not the first Pakistani cricketer to grab headlines due to his poor English. The Akmal brothers – Kamran and Umar – are well-known for their struggle with the English language.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Photos of actor that prove he is doting father, devoted family man
Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's clash, Deepika Padukone's aerial stunt; best moments from trailer
XXX star Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot, drops sexy photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 576 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.