PAK vs SL: Mohammad Rizwan becomes 2nd Pakistan wicket-keeper to hit hundred in ODI World Cup history

Wordle 844 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 11

'100 percent': Veteran Indian spinner on Rahul Dravid's dream of winning World Cup 2023

Sikkim flood: 176 tourists evacuated from flood hit state

Naagin actress Madhura Naik says Hamas killed cousin, brother-in-law in front of their kids in Israel: 'How inhumane...'

Pak vs SL: Pakistan achieves historic record with highest-ever run chase in World Cup history

Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique shine with centuries in Pakistan's remarkable record-breaking run chase at the World Cup

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

In a historic World Cup clash, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique displayed remarkable batting prowess, each notching brilliant centuries as they propelled Pakistan to complete the highest-ever run chase in the tournament's history. Sri Lanka had earlier set a formidable target of 344 runs on the scoreboard, largely thanks to centuries by Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Pakistan's chase didn't begin smoothly, with Imam-ul-Haq departing early and skipper Babar Azam falling cheaply, adding to their early woes. However, Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan joined forces, initiating a remarkable rebuilding effort. Once the fielding restrictions were lifted, the duo accelerated, forging a formidable 176-run partnership. Abdullah Shafique, filling in for Fakhar Zaman in this match, repaid the selectors' trust with his maiden ODI century, while Rizwan displayed his fluent best.

Even Shafique's departure and Rizwan's battle with cramps couldn't deter Pakistan's progress, as Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed stepped up to provide valuable support. Rizwan continued to dominate, eventually reaching his third ODI century. He found a reliable partner in Saud Shakeel, and together with Iftikhar Ahmed, they orchestrated the finishing touches.

In the end, Pakistan emerged victorious, cruising to a remarkable win with 10 balls to spare and six wickets in hand. This incredible performance will be etched in World Cup history as one of the most memorable run chases ever witnessed in the 
tournament.

