PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Kolkata

The 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (Oct 31) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh began the tournament with a convincing victory against Afghanistan, yet they've encountered difficulties in securing another win.

Pakistan, having started their campaign with triumphs over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, faced setbacks against rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan, and most recently, South Africa. With Bangladesh currently in the ninth position, Pakistan is deemed the favorite entering this match.

Live streaming details

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: When is Pakistan vs Bangladesh match to be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played on Tuesday, October 31.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: At what time Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

PAK vs BAN, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match online for free?



The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch Report

Though not considered a high-scoring venue, the surface at the Eden Gardens favors batting more than any other craft. The ground usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball as spinners come into the scheme of things once the wicket starts deteriorating

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Kolkata on match day is promising, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. On Tuesday, October 31, Kolkata is expected to experience a daytime temperature of 32°C, which will drop to 22°C at night.

PAK vs BAN: Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hasan Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud