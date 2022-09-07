PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Pakistan vs Afghanistan

The fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will see the clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Dubai. These two teams have had different fates in the Super 4 so far, Pakistan is coming off a win against India while Afghanistan is coming off a defeat against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s batting domination was the reason they hunted down India in their first Super 4 game, they have been improving their batting with each passing match in the Asia Cup 2022. They will be hoping to make considerable improvements in the bowling department as well.

On the other hand, Afghanistan was defeated by Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in their first Super 4 game. They batted pretty well and piled up 175 runs, but failed to defend the total.

This will only be the third T20I match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The first game between both teams took place at Sharjah only back in 2013. The second game was played last year during the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (C)

Batters: Babar Azam (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Najibullah Zadran

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

PAK vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad

