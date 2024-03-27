One couple's IPL rivalry goes viral from the Tata Neu Box

The man, a devoted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter, proudly wore his team's colours. While his significant other sported the iconic yellow and cheered for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with equal enthusiasm.

Cricket fever has always gripped India, and the IPL season has just begun in full swing. While fans throughout the country root for their favourite teams, one couple's fun rivalry has captured hearts and gone viral on social media.

Spotted enjoying the electrifying atmosphere from the prestigious Tata Neu Box, a lovebird couple stole the show with their contrasting team loyalty.

The sight of their friendly competition proved cricket's unifying power and has sparked joy across various social media platforms. As one Twitter user aptly remarked, "Cricket really brings everyone together," highlighting the sport's ability to move past loyalties and foster togetherness.

This heartwarming scene serves as a delightful reminder that even in the face of fierce competition, love and a touch of friendly banter can truly win the day. After all, isn't that what the spirit of cricket is all about?