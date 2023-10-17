NZ vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 16

NZ vs AFG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 16, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Afghanistan

New Zealand is set to face Afghanistan in the 16th match of the ODI Cricket World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 18. New Zealand has been in impressive form, winning both of their matches and currently holding the second position in the standings. On the other hand, Afghanistan has managed to secure one victory out of their three games and currently sits in the sixth position in the rankings.

In their recent encounter, New Zealand clashed with Bangladesh, winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. Bangladesh had a rocky start, losing their first wicket on the very first ball. However, the experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan contributed crucial runs after the early wickets fell. Despite their efforts, Bangladesh could only muster 245 runs on the scoreboard, New Zealand also lost an early wicket but quickly built strong partnerships, leading them to a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan faced England in their recent match, with England winning the toss and electing to field. Afghanistan got off to a strong start, with Gurbaz leading the way with his impressive 80-run performance. They faced some challenges during the middle overs but finished strongly, posting a total of 284 runs. England, on the other hand, struggled to get going and lost wickets at regular intervals, preventing them from forming significant partnerships. This ultimately resulted in a 69-run loss for England. It promises to be an exciting clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan, with both teams looking to make their mark in the ODI Cricket World Cup.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan match details

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Match 16, World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date: Wednesday, October 17, 2:00 pm IST

AFG vs NZ Dream 11 Prediction

Keepers – Devon Conway , Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Latham

Batsmen – Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers – Matt Henry, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AFG vs NZ MY Dream 11 Prediction

Devon Conway , Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Philips, Ibrahim Zadran, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Matt Henry, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman