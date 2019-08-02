Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOT vs WAR today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOT vs WAR today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

NOT vs WAS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Team Player List, WAR Dream11 Team Player List, NOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2019, 04:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dream11 Prediction - Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire

NOT vs WAS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire match today, August 2.

 

Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11

Ben Slater, Dominic Sibley,

Chris Nash, Ben Duckett (C), Tim Ambrose (wk), Colin de Grandhomme,

Henry Brooks, Samit Patel,

Dan Christian, Craig Miles, Jake Ball

 

NOT vs WAS My Dream11 Team 

Ben Slater, Dominic Sibley, Chris Nash, Ben Duckett (C), Tim Ambrose (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Brooks, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, Craig Miles, Jake Ball

 

NOT vs WAS Probable Playing 11

Nottinghamshire (Probable XI): Ben Slater, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney (c), Jake Libby, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Dan Christian, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball. 

Warwickshire (Probable XI): Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Liam Banks, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Ambrose (wk), Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel (c), George Panayi, Craig Miles, Alex Thomson.

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT Dream11 Team / Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team / WAS Dream11 Team / Warwickshire​  Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anju marries Pakistani Facebook friend, couple’s video goes viral

Zeenat Aman lists down ‘rules of engagement’ for Instagram followers, has a warning for trolls

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'samdhis' Ajay Piramal, Russell Mehta, Viren Merchant's net worth compared to him

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 23,500 crore new company announces joint venture with Jio BlackRock

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sunny Singh, Luv Ranjan attend Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE