Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOT vs WAR today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Cricket
NOT vs WAS Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Team Player List, WAR Dream11 Team Player List, NOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire Head to Head.
NOT vs WAS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Nottinghamshire vs Warwickshire match today, August 2.
Ben Slater, Dominic Sibley,
Chris Nash, Ben Duckett (C), Tim Ambrose (wk), Colin de Grandhomme,
Henry Brooks, Samit Patel,
Dan Christian, Craig Miles, Jake Ball
Ben Slater, Dominic Sibley, Chris Nash, Ben Duckett (C), Tim Ambrose (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Brooks, Samit Patel, Dan Christian, Craig Miles, Jake Ball
Nottinghamshire (Probable XI): Ben Slater, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Steven Mullaney (c), Jake Libby, Tom Moores (wk), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Dan Christian, Matthew Carter, Jake Ball.
Warwickshire (Probable XI): Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Liam Banks, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Ambrose (wk), Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel (c), George Panayi, Craig Miles, Alex Thomson.
Check Dream11 Prediction / NOT Dream11 Team / Nottinghamshire Dream11 Team / WAS Dream11 Team / Warwickshire Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.