Netizens react as Shubman Gill scores his maiden ODI century during 3rd ODI vs Zimbabwe, India post a target of 290

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been enjoying a golden patch with the bat as he scored his maiden ODI century in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe. Coming to bat in the first down, Shubman Gill looked like he was batting already as he took onto the bowlers from the word go and kept his strike rate over 100 throughout his innings.

Shubmkan Gill missed the opportunity to score a century during India's previous ODI series as he remained not out on 97 but in today's game he made sure to play throughout the innings and reach this milestone.

Talking about the match, Indian skipper KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. He along with Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings for the Indian team and stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the first wicket.

After both openers lost their wickets, Shubman Gill along with Ishan Kishan had a partnership o 140 runs and both the batters completed their half-centuries during this course. Ishan Kishan got run out after scoring his half-century but Shubman gill kept attacking Zimbabwe's bowlers.

Sanju Samson also played a handy knock of 15 runs in 13 deliveries. Shubman Gill got out in the 50th over after scoring 130 runs in 97 deliveries. His innings included 15 fours and a six.

With this, India was able to set a target of 290 against Zimbabwe and it will be now over to Zimbabwe's batters to chase down the target and stop the Indian team from doing a whitewash.