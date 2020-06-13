Headlines

Need prayers for recovery: Shahid Afridi tested positive for coronavirus

Back in May, Afridi had bought Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim bat at an auction in a bid to raise funds to help fight the battle against the COVID-19.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Saturday (June 13) announced that he has been tested positive with the novel coronavirus.

The flamboyant allrounder took to social media to announce this news and asked all his followers to pray for him.

"I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah"

Back in May, Afridi had bought Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim bat at an auction in a bid to raise funds to help fight the battle against the COVID-19.

"Mushfiqur Rahim has found a buyer! Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has joined the good cause, picking up the bat on behalf of his charity foundation," the ICC tweeted.

Afridi then too took to Twitter to confirm the news and said he hoped that this small gesture will help to build bigger bridges.

"Cricket is to bind. In the divisive world of today, we must look forward to better tomorrow; its always upto us to take 1st step. @SAFoundationN believes human suffering & empathy is beyond borders.Hope this small token will help building bigger bridges.#DonateKaroNa #HopeNotOut," Afridi wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

