'My everything': Virat Kohli shares unseen loved-up photos of Anushka Sharma on her birthday

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli on Monday penned a beautiful message and shared unseen photos of his wife Anushka Sharma to mark her 35th birthday in a special way. Taking to Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness (infinity symbol). Happy birthday my everything heart emojis) @anushkasharma."

The Indian batter also dug out adorable and candid pictures of Anushka, exuding pure happiness. One of the images shows Virat and Anushka grinning from ear to ear against a sunny backdrop.

Take a look at the pictures that Kohli posted on his Instagram

Kohli's post garnered a beautiful reaction from Anushka. Anushka, who was overwhelmed by the love, replied to the beautiful wish with a heart emoticon, an infinity sign, and a family emoji in the comments.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Three years after their wedding, the duo became parents to a beautiful daughter, Vamika, in January 2021. Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. Virat shared that when he learned that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

"I remember this was 2013, I was just named captain for the Zimbabwe tour. My manager came to me and told me that I was going to shoot with Anushka Sharma. As soon as I heard this, I was so nervous. Like, how am I going to do this? I was really nervous," he said.

Kohli also remembered cracking an unamusing joke about her heels when they met for the shoot but eventually hit it off after a few get-togethers.