IPL 2021: MS Dhoni wins toss and CSK opt to bat, Virat Kohli's nemesis Moeen Ali not in squad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have won the toss and has opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the first clash of the Super Sunday.

This is the first time that a team winning the toss has decided to bat first in a day game at the Wankhede.

CSK makes a couple of changes and the most important being Virat Kohli's nemesis Moeen Ali is out as he is not fit. Moeen Ali has dismissed Kohli a total of nine times in international cricket. The other changes for CSK is Ngidi is out too and Bravo and Tahir come in.

As for RCB, Richardson makes way for Daniel Christian, Navdeep Saini comes in for Shahbaz.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.