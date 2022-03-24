Search icon
MS Dhoni trends on Twitter as netizens, and cricketing fraternity pay tributes to ex-CSK skipper

As soon as Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as the captain of the CSK, there have been a lot of Twitter reactions to his decision

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

Earlier today, MS Dhoni decided to hand over the captaincy of the CSK to Ravindra Jadeja. The news was broke out by CSK's official Twitter handle.

MS Dhoni captained has captained the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and the team has won 4 IPL titles under his leadership.

READ: MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

As soon as MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captaincy, Many former cricketers and fans have taken to social media who paid tribute to Dhoni through Twitter.

Not just his fans but the other teams from the IPLhave also responded to this development.

 MS Dhoni has been termed as the most successful captain in the IPL. MS Dhoni-led the CSK in 204 matches including Champions League T20 and his team won 121 matches losing just 82 with 1 game didn't provide a result. Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense again last year finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26th, 2022. 

