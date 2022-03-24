MS Dhoni trends on Twitter as netizens, and cricketing fraternity pay tributes to ex-CSK skipper

Earlier today, MS Dhoni decided to hand over the captaincy of the CSK to Ravindra Jadeja. The news was broke out by CSK's official Twitter handle.

MS Dhoni captained has captained the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and the team has won 4 IPL titles under his leadership.

READ: MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

As soon as MS Dhoni decided to step down from the captaincy, Many former cricketers and fans have taken to social media who paid tribute to Dhoni through Twitter.

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022

End of an era. 12 seasons as #CSK skipper. The most successful captain in IPL history. Big shoes to fill for Jadeja. This might possibly be #MSDhoni's last season as a player. And yet again, #Dhoni has stumped everyone. #ChennaiSuperKings pic.twitter.com/0zYatK2T1d March 24, 2022

His legacy for CSK remains unmatched. 12 years- 9 Finals, 4 Trophies, qualifying for playoffs always but for one year. Probably the last moments of us witnessing @msdhoni play. My heart aches. Good luck @imjadeja #WhistlePodu #Yellove https://t.co/gFkji87hRS — Rishabh Rathod (@ItsRishabh19) March 24, 2022

Not just his fans but the other teams from the IPLhave also responded to this development.

From 7 to 8 and from ice to fire



Congratulations on a stellar captaincy stint to MS Dhoni and all the best to Jadeja #IPL2022 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/NR5LrkYvXy — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni has been termed as the most successful captain in the IPL. MS Dhoni-led the CSK in 204 matches including Champions League T20 and his team won 121 matches losing just 82 with 1 game didn't provide a result. Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense again last year finalists Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26th, 2022.