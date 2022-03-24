Breaking: MS Dhoni hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja

Ahead of IPL 2022, MS Dhoni handed over the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday. CSK made the official announcement through its Twitter account.

Speculations were going on that who will lead CSK after MS Dhoni and now ahead of the IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has handed over the baton to the experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He will be leading the men in yellow from this season onwards.

MS Dhoni has been associated with the CSK since its inception in 2008 and this season could well be his last season for the franchise as he has already retired from all forms of international cricket.

Earlier today, Sunil Gavaskar hinted that Ravindra Jadeja could be the next captain of the CSK.

"If in the odd game MS Dhoni decides to take a break, I won't be surprised if the mantle of captaincy will be handed over to Jadeja," Gavaskar said during a Gameplan episode aired on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings won 3 IPL trophies under the captaincy of MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja will be the third player to lead the franchise in the IPL.