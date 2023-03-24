MI vs UPW, WPL 2023 Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt, Wong star as Mumbai Indians defeat UP Warriorz to enter final

Image Source: Twitter/WPL

On Friday, March 24, the Mumbai Indians dominated the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, securing their spot in the final after defeating the UP Warriorz by a whopping 72 runs in the Eliminator at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Indians are set to face off against Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first-ever WPL final on Sunday, March 26 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong were the stars of the show for MI in the must-win encounter. Sciver-Brunt's impressive knock of 72 runs off 38 balls, including nine fours and two sixes, set the tone for MI's victory. Wong, on the other hand, made history by becoming the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the history of the WPL. The 20-year-old England speedster dismissed Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone to accomplish the feat.

Wong's over, where she got the hat-trick, became the turning point of the match. Wong also got the prized wicket of Alyssa Healy, who didn't quite have a memorable 33rd birthday. Healy started her knock with two fours before holing out to MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Apart from Sciver-Brunt and Wong, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar also played their parts.

Kerr scored 29 runs off 19 balls and was severe on Ecclestone in the penultimate over of MI's innings. Vastrakar injected momentum into the innings by hitting Deepti Sharma for a four followed by a six in the first two balls of the 20th over.

Navgire was the standout batter for the Warriorz after she scored 43 runs off 27 balls with four fours and three sixes. After Navgire was dismissed, it became clear that the Warriorz were in trouble. They were unable to recover and were ultimately bowled out for a mere 110 runs in just 17.4 overs.





Mark your calendars folks @mipaltan will face the @DelhiCapitals in the summit clash of the #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/gxsXQQ6Ihf — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 24, 2023

