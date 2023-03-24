Search icon
Watch: Mumbai Indians' Issy Wong creates history, takes first hat-trick of WPL in eliminator

Wong, who is only 20 years old, demonstrated her exceptional skills by dismissing Kiran Navgire, Simran Shaikh, and Sophie Ecclestone in quick succession, thereby achieving the coveted hat-trick in the tournament.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Issy Wong, a fast bowler for the Mumbai Indians (MI), has made history by becoming the first bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the Women's Premier League (WPL). This remarkable feat was accomplished during MI's Eliminator match against the UP Warriorz, led by the talented Alyssa Healy, on Friday, March 24th at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

Watch: 

if Mumbai Indians wins today then they will face Delhi Capitals in the final of WPL on 26th March.

More to follow..

