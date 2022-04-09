MI vs RCB: Glenn Maxwell inflicts brilliant run out on Tilak Varma - Watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans were treated to a Glenn Maxwell special as the Australian all-rounder left his mark playing in his first match of the season for the franchise. A flying Maxwell was on hand to inflict a brilliant run out on Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma.

Maxwell had missed RCB's initial three games this season due to his wedding but returned just in time for the all-important clash against the five-time IPL champs.

As Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday, Maxwell brought his A-game to the fore as he dived full-length to inflict a superb flying run out to send MI's dangerman Tilak Varma back to the dugout.

Up until the sixth over, Mumbai Indians had dominated the contest thanks to some aggressive batting from Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma, but after the first six overs, it was all RCB.

Harshal Patel provided the Bengaluru-based franchise with the first breakthrough when he got the better of Rohit, while Dewald Brevis was sent back to the dugout by Wanindu Hasaranga. Ishan Kishan was dismissed by Akash Deep, and in the same over Maxwell channelled his inner superman.

Tilak tried to sneak a run but the ball ended up near Maxwell who was on hand to do the damage.

Watch Maxwell run out Tilak Varma here:

Talking about the match, RCB dominated the first innings, they were able to reduce Mumbai Indians to 79/6, after which Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 37) and Jaydev Unadkat (13 off 14) helped the five-time champs reach a respectable score of 151/6.

In reply, RCB had scored 27 without any loss after five overs.