'Will not date until Virat's 71st': Female fan's hilarious banner for Kohli goes viral

The craze of Virat Kohli knows no limits, a female fan was spotted holding a banner as she awaited Kohli's 71st century during MI vs RCB match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 09, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Virat Kohli is one of the most renowned cricketers in the world. The craze for Kohli knows no boundaries. In the IPL 2022 match between MI and RCB, a female fan was seen holding a hilarious banner that will surely crack you up. 

The fan's message read, 'I will not date, until Virat's 71st', hinting towards the 33-year-old's much-awaited 71st century of his professional career. 

It's been a long time since the Delhi-born batter last hit a century and raised his bat in jubilance. Kohli, who stepped down as RCB skipper in 2021, last scored a century against Bangladesh, back in November 2019, and since then fans have been waiting for the inevitable 71st century of Kohli. 

On Saturday as well, the former Indian skipper looked in great touch against Mumbai Indians as he scored 48 off 36 deliveries, but fell a couple of runs short of his half-century, before being dismissed. 

In the meanwhile, a female fan was spotted holding out a hilarious banner that stated that she wouldn't date anyone until Virat Kohli scores his 71st century. 

Here's the viral pic:

Talking about the match between MI and RCB, the five-time champs were sent out to bat first after RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl. Mumbai Indians got off a flying start but after the end of the powerplay, they suffered a batting collapse and were reduced to  79/6 after 13 overs. 

Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 37) played a brilliant knock to help MI reach a respectable total of 151/6 in their 20 overs, which RCB chased down with 9 balls remaining, thanks to Kohli and Anuj Rawat's (66 off 47) performances. 

